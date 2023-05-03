Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Capitalization Tops $945.48 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for approximately $323.43 or 0.01130926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $945.48 million and $182.67 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,923,243 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

