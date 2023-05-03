Wrapped TRON Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $815,112.32 (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0689 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $7.01 billion and approximately $815,112.32 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped TRON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06901889 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,359,476.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.