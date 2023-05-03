Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WYNN stock opened at $113.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.96. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.18.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,688 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,264 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,795 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,437,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

