Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Xperi Stock Performance

Shares of XPER stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. Xperi has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Institutional Trading of Xperi

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xperi will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

