Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.79

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.79 and last traded at $37.79, with a volume of 23347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.58.
Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBEU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $767,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter.
About Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF
The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.
