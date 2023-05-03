Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.96. 1,059,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27. Yum China has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 41.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 854.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.