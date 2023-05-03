Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.96. 1,059,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27. Yum China has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.52%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 41.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 854.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.
