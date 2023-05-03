Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bandwidth in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Bandwidth’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $55.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The company has a market cap of $297.16 million, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

