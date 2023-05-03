Zacks Research Weighs in on Evergy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Evergy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Evergy’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Evergy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Evergy Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. Evergy has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.95.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Motco grew its stake in Evergy by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

