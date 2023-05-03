Zacks Small Cap Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.57) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.14). The consensus estimate for BriaCell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of BriaCell Therapeutics

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $107.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 332,000 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BriaCell Therapeutics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies for treatment of cancer. Its technologies include Bria-IMT and Bria-OTS. The company was founded by Charles L. Wiseman and Isaac B. Maresky on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

