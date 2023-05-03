Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $152.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZBH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.65.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 3.0 %

ZBH opened at $143.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.01, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.



