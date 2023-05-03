ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $310.00 million-$312.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.29 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.99-$1.01 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research restated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,198,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,647. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $54.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.80 million. Equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $271,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.