0xBitcoin Trading Down 27.9% Over Last Week (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $127,166.76 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin’s launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.

0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

