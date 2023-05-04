10,383 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $147.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $216.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.11.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

