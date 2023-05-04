10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. 10x Genomics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TXG stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.36. 2,159,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.75. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $56.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXG. Stephens began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $59,448.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $83,180.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,948,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,928 shares of company stock worth $342,952. Insiders own 11.08% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

