1,118 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Purchased by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS stock opened at $187.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.39. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $236.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -647.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently -648.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

