126,336 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Presilium Private Wealth LLC

Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 126,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,923,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 11.3% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,286,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,075,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VUG traded down $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $246.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,023. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $267.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.75 and a 200-day moving average of $230.97.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

