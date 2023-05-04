14,322 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on FRT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Compass Point upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.31.

NYSE:FRT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.74. 45,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,250. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $123.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.51%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.