15,200 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Bought by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000. Baidu accounts for 3.6% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,619. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

