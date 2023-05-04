15,278 Shares in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Bought by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 36.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 18,569 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth $149,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 37.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Assets Trust

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,077,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,566,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,197,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,485,327.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,077,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,566,263.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 260,000 shares of company stock worth $4,804,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Assets Trust Stock Up 4.4 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of AAT stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 307,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,008. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $35.87.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.98%.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.