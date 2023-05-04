1,630 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,630 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

