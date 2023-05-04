2,183 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 94,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,335 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 76,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

ULTA stock opened at $523.17 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $528.27 and a 200-day moving average of $487.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

