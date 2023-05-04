2,340 Shares in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 41,766 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,422,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 146.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of QWLD opened at $100.62 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $83.39 and a 12 month high of $102.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.28. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

