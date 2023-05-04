2,558 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.31.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $769.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $739.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $676.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $779.45.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total transaction of $24,184,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.91, for a total value of $7,539,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,245,252.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total value of $24,184,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,393 shares of company stock valued at $196,152,841 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

