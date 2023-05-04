256 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Acquired by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $139.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.94. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 126.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

