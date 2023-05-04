2,565 Shares in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Purchased by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,400,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,734,000 after buying an additional 1,681,327 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,635,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,028,000 after buying an additional 673,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,714,000 after buying an additional 606,843 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,768,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 701,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after buying an additional 379,143 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

