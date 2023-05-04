26,832 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,701 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 237.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,844,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,785,000 after buying an additional 1,298,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,343,000 after buying an additional 933,215 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IEI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.85. 577,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,512. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $121.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.61.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.