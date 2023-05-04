2,701 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $155.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.