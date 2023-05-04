2,720 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $229.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.58.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 288.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

