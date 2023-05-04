2,918 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Bought by Presilium Private Wealth LLC

Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8,532.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,662,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 3,619,946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,460,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,449,000 after buying an additional 107,779 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,077,000 after buying an additional 234,332 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,291,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,231,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 933,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.51. The company had a trading volume of 25,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,503. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.75. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.