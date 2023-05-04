3,182,662 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Purchased by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,182,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,161,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Moore Capital Management LP owned 3.59% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,699,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,050,000 after purchasing an additional 162,805 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,881,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,132,000 after buying an additional 910,850 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,331,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,492,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,841,000 after buying an additional 597,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,383,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,745,000 after buying an additional 286,345 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,677,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,080,211. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

