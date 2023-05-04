3,489 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Bought by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $274.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $3,422,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,952,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

