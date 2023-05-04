3M Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by investment analysts at 3M in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WU. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

NYSE WU opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.85. Western Union has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Union by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Western Union by 13,546.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,401,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,856 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Western Union by 125.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,952,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,885,000 after buying an additional 2,144,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

