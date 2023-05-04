40,500 Shares in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Acquired by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000. The Descartes Systems Group comprises 2.3% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,608,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 59,789 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.78.

DSGX stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $74.69. 111,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,888. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average of $72.95. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 1.03.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

