4,391 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 60,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $204.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.50.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

