4,432 Shares in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,058 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on IRTC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $133.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.74 and a 200 day moving average of $111.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 1.42. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $164.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

Featured Stories

