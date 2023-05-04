4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $16.80. 88,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 418,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDMT. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $533.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.50.

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,436.51% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $377,217.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,312,617.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacob Chacko sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $100,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $377,217.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,602 shares in the company, valued at $39,312,617.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,995 shares of company stock valued at $595,854. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,196,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

