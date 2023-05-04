4Thought Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 535,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,471,000 after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 141,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 962,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 275,049 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,386,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSJN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.53. 162,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,318. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

