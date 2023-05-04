4Thought Financial Group Inc. Purchases 154 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,333,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,625,679. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $99.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.43.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.