5,764 Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 611.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VCEB opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.53.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.