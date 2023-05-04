6,144 Shares in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Acquired by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,144 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,676 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 1.5 %

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $42.45 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Featured Articles

