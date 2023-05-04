62,990 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Acquired by Presilium Private Wealth LLC

Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.7% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of VSS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,747. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $117.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

