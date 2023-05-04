68,935 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Bought by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,044,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,042 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,346,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,544,000 after acquiring an additional 916,427 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,538,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,937,000 after buying an additional 642,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,108,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,271. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

