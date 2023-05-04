70,800 Shares in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Bought by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Compugen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Compugen by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,410,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,930 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Compugen by 855.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,344,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Compugen by 82.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,372,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,576 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Compugen by 200.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,518,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,763 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 880,325 shares in the last quarter. 25.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGEN opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Compugen Ltd. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.72.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compugen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compugen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

