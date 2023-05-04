72,788 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Acquired by Windle Wealth LLC

Windle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,000. Welltower comprises 3.7% of Windle Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Welltower by 287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Welltower by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,030,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,290,000 after acquiring an additional 165,728 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Welltower Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WELL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.46. The stock had a trading volume of 406,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,501. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.05. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $91.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 762.50%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also

