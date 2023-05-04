7Pixels Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $34.79 Million (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $34.79 million and $8,669.33 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00007437 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 7Pixels has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.14053449 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,791.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

