871,505 Shares in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 871,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25,935 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 86,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seelos Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

SEEL stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $91.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seelos Therapeutics Profile

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of products that address significant unmet needs in Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders and other rare disorders. The company was founded by Raj Mehra in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

