8,827 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney Price Performance

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $100.86 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $184.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

