92 Resources Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

92 Resources restated their maintains rating on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $71.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.67. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.81%.

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $174,406,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $85,049,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

