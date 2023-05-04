Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Reduced by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,626 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.8% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,264 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 95,179 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 54,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $110.90. 1,299,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,268,180. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average is $105.31. The company has a market capitalization of $192.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

