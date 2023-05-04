AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,439,000 after acquiring an additional 366,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AbbVie by 11.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,340,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,952,000 after acquiring an additional 631,064 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,315,000 after acquiring an additional 174,102 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $148.69 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $262.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.56.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.